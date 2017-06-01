sprite-preloader
01.06.2017 | 12:52
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 1

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameDavid Hough
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the Issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEP Global Opportunities Trust plc
b)LEI2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 1 pence each
Identification CodeGB0033862573
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares into David Hough's ISA.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.046,000
d)Aggregated information
Price(s)Aggregated Volume(s)Aggregated Total
£3.046,000£18,240
e)Date of the transaction31 May 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 June 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800


