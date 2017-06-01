Gary Herwitz Discusses the Notable Supply Chain Software Solution by CoMetrics

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2017 / Founder and Managing Partner of CoMetrics Partners LLC, Gary Herwitz has leveraged his more than 30 years of consulting experience into the success of an industry-leading firm positioned to provide middle-market consumer product companies "the strategic vision and leadership to integrate operations, technology, and finance to optimize business processes and maximize profitability". Based out of New York City and with operations in China, CoMetrics has been recognized by technology magazine CIO Review as one of the "20 Most Promising Supply Chain Solution Providers" with a robust SCM platform.

With the rapid advent of new technologies with far-reaching middle-market implications such as autonomous fleets, 3D printing, e-brokerage and Internet of Things platforms, it is now more important than ever for business logistics to be carefully and competitively orchestrated. In a recent report prepared by the Centre for Global Enterprise titled: "Digital Supply Chains: A Frontside Flip" 24 top executives in the field all corroborate the findings that improved DSCs can result in 50% reduction in SC costs, 20% in procurement and an increase in revenue of 10%. Further studies such as "Supply Chain 2025: Planning Today for Tomorrow," produced by research advisory firm Gartner urge businesses to "embrace technology and analytics" and to "scale and shift thinking from 'big data' to 'big answers'" with exactly the type of SCM platform offered by CoMetrics.

Veteran strategist Gary Herwitz recognizes this importance in structuring technology to address client challenges, with his firm adapting their proprietary software solution to multi-faceted enterprise operations. The CoMetrics platform handles a variety of supply chain complexities through automation of communications and booking using cloud-based systems, the management of flexible transportation data matrices and support as a Cargo Manager with complete compliance and accounting models. Importantly, this allows clients to unburden their IT departments with tasks beyond the maintenance of existing infrastructure. The essence of the system is to streamline, link and enhance a company's dataset to allow optimized production, transportation and ultimately retail operations with reduced costs. Beyond (and in support of) their technology-based solutions, CoMetrics is also able to offer advisory services including Acquisition Diligence & Restructuring, Royalty Audits, Profit Maximization and Restructuring among others.

Following a tenure of eight years (1997-2005) as President of Mahoney Cohen & Company, a top-rated New York accounting and professional services firm, Gary Herwitz's leadership has propelled CoMetrics Partners LLC to great success. He has received extensive press coverage, including a piece in Women's Wear Daily recognizing his firm's strategic relationship with client the Moret Group in a lucrative acquisition. As a Beta Alpha Psi graduate of Syracuse University with a degree in Accounting, Transportation and Distribution Management, Herwitz has worked primarily out of New York, with significant time spent in China. An active philanthropist, he has served on the Board of Big Brother/Big Sister Finance Chapter and is currently engaged with a non-profit business advisory firm. He also is on the Board of fashion designer Nicole Miller and the Moret Group, one of the nation's largest active wear manufacturers and distributors.

Gary Herwitz - Founder & Managing Partner of CoMetrics Partners: http://garyherwitznews.com

Gary Herwitz - Discusses Fundamental Factors of Achieving Cost Efficiency: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/gary-herwitz-discusses-fundamental-factors-205000791.html

Gary Herwitz (@garyherwitz) - Twitter: https://twitter.com/garyherwitz

Contact Information:

GaryHerwitzNews.com

http://garyherwitznews.com

contact@garyherwitznews.com

SOURCE: Gary Herwitz