Alex Lakhanpal Examines the World's Most Advanced Space Observatory

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2017 / The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is the latest in a long line of extraterrestrial observatories developed by NASA. Formerly known as the Next Generation Space Telescope (NGST), the JWST began as a joint venture between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). The nearly finished project has been labeled the "premier observatory of the next decade."

A Senior Manager at a professional services firm, Alex Lakhanpal has been following and reporting on the progression of the JWST since its development at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The telescope was recently moved to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX, in preparation for the final round of tests before it is launched in 2018.

When he is not busy with his firm or philanthropic pursuits, Alex Lakhanpal dedicates his time to educating himself and others on scientific and technical topics. One of the subjects featured frequently on his Science & Research blog is NASA, including commentary on the JWST. Lakhanpal explains that the engineers behind the space observatory overcame the overwhelming size of the project by designing it "similar to an origami piece," allowing it to fold itself within a rocket.

The NGST was first conceived in 1996; it was renamed in 2002 in honor of James E. Webb, NASA's second administrator and a key person in the Apollo program. The JWST was proposed as a successor to the Hubble Space Telescope with approximately half the mass of the original, but a significantly larger primary mirror. The cost of the equipment is estimated to have reached a total of $8.8 billion dollars.

The JWST's main function is to provide astronomers with a greater and more accurate level of data than has been able to be achieved previously, which will be gathered through pursuing four key objectives: discovering and measuring the light of the first stars to form after the "Big Bang," studying the formation of stars, studying the formation of galaxies, and seeking out planets potentially capable of sustaining life. The JWST has four principal instruments to carry out these tasks - a Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), a Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec), a Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), and a Fine Guidance Sensor/Near InfraRed Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (FGS/NIRISS). This equipment will also be used by researchers to pursue their own secondary objectives. Once completed, the JWST is scheduled to be launched by rockets from a site in French Guiana in October 2018.

Alex Lakhanpal is a Senior Manager at a professional services firm in New York. He first joined the firm's New Orleans branch and was promoted to a senior manager level after reaching over a decade of experience working within the banking industry. He holds both a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is currently pursuing his Financial Risk Management (FRM) classification. Lakhanpal actively supports various philanthropic organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC, Good Shepherd Services, the Red Cross, and many others. He also engages in the pursuit of scientific knowledge as a personal hobby having had an interest in astronomy and space exploration since childhood. He believes that solving the formula for combining Einstein's Theory of Relativity with the principles of Quantum Mechanics will lead humanity to the next big technological leap.

