DirectView Holdings, Inc.: DirectView Holdings to Present at the 6th Annual SeeThruEquity Microcap Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2017 / DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: DIRVD) ("DirectView" or the "Company"), a company focused on ownership and management of leading video and security technology companies, today announced the Company that it will be presenting at the 6th Annual SeeThruEquity Microcap Investor Conference at 3:30 PM EDT/ 12:30 PM PDT on June 1, 2017 at Convene Grand Central located at 101 Park Ave in New York City. Roger Ralston will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

Each company has been provided with a 30-minute time slot to present to an audience of investors and industry professionals and DirectView company management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

Mr. Ralston will be discussing the company's current position, ongoing strategic plans and its recent transformational acquisition of two Texas based companies: ApexCCTV, LLC and Virtual Surveillance, LLC.

"I am very pleased to have been invited to the 6th Annual SeeThruEquity Microcap Investor Conference. It is an excellent opportunity to showcase our expanding company in front of investors and industry professionals from across the country and around the world. 2017 has been a year of great progress for our company and we look forward to continue growth as we work to build value for our shareholders," stated Roger Ralston, DirectView CEO and Chairman.

Conference registration: Complimentary for qualified investors and equity research analysts.

In order to register as an attendee of the conference, please click HERE.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

DirectView's other recent news may be found at https://directview.com/press-releases/

About DirectView Holdings, Inc.

DirectView Holdings, Inc., (DIRV) together with its subsidiaries, provides video surveillance solutions and teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security (Video Surveillance) and Video Conferencing. The Security division offers technologies in surveillance systems providing onsite and remote video and audio surveillance, digital video recording, and services. It also sells and installs surveillance systems; and sells maintenance agreements. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Websites. The Video Conferencing division offers teleconferencing products and services that enable clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, the sale and installation of video equipment, and the sale of maintenance agreements. This division primarily provides conferencing products and services to numerous organizations ranging from law firms, banks, high tech companies and government organizations. For more information visit our website at www.DirectView.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

Contact:

DirectView Holdings, Inc.

Roger Ralston

+1-212-858-9100 EXT. 111

www.DirectView.com

IR@DirectView.com

About SeeThruEquity

Since the company's founding in 2011, SeeThruEquity (STE) has been committed to its core mission: providing impactful, high quality research on uncovered and undercovered microcap stocks and hosting investor conferences throughout the year. STE has been able to grow its research universe to over 190 names.

STE conferences are the ultimate event for publicly traded companies with less than $1 billion in market capitalization because it augments the conference experience with the firm's research which is part of Wall Street consensus and available across industry leading platforms including Thomson First Call, FactSet, S&P CapitalIQ, Yahoo! Finance and Bloomberg to name a select few. STE has hosted over 23 investor conferences which have showcased over 400 companies, attracted over 5000 attendees and have included over 2000 1-on-1 meetings. For more information please visit www.seethruequity.com/conference/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the outlook of the Company's business and results of operations. By nature, these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Generally speaking, any statements using terms such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," or "may," or which otherwise predict or address future results or events, are likely to contain forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results may differ materially from what is indicated in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consider any forward-looking statements in light of factors that could cause actual results to vary. These factors are described in our filings with the SEC, and readers should refer to those filings, including Risk Factors described in those filings, in connection with any forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company is unable to make any assurances that it will receive financing, or if financing is available, that such financing will be on terms acceptable to the Company.

SOURCE: DirectView Holdings, Inc.