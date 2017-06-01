NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 --



Howie Schwartz, CEO of Crowded, the rapidly growing online sourcing and engagement platform for tech jobs

Will present during the upcoming Disruptive Technologists Meetup themed "Humans, Digital Assistants and Bots - Oh My!"

Monday, June 5, 2017 from 6:15 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. EDT

Microsoft

11 Times Square

New York, N.Y.

To register, visit https://www.meetup.com/Disruptive-Technologists-in-NYC/events/238606994.

The future of computing revolves around three key players: humans, digital assistants and chatbots working as go-betweens for systems and people. From Microsoft's Cortana to Amazon's Alexa, bots are popping up everywhere and introducing people to the idea that it is quicker to talk to their computers than it is to use a mouse. During this Disruptive Technologists Meetup, Crowded CEO Howie Schwartz will join a panel discussion on everything about chatbots, including why bots so often rely on female voices. Rather than focus on people versus machines, Schwartz and the panel will examine the idea of people with machines and how bot technologies can empower everyday life.

Throughout the event, attendees will learn about the state of bots, where the technology is heading in the coming years and have the opportunity to network.

Based in New York City, Crowded doesn't believe that technology should replace recruiters. We believe Machine Learning and Messaging Automation should empower recruiters to engage candidates in new ways and win the war for talent.

In 2016, Crowded raised $3.3M of financing from Tokalon Ventures, ARC Angel Fund, Gambit Ventures, Early-Stage.NYC, Elevate Innovation Partners and several Angel Investors. For more information, visit www.crowded.com.