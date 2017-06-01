HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, today announced that it has been selected as a Cool Vendor in the May "Cool Vendors in Human Capital Management 2017" report by Gartner, Inc., the world's premier information technology research and advisory firm.

Gartner's annual "Cool Vendors" reports acknowledge new and innovative vendors, products and services that drive change in different areas of technology. This specific report presents a deeper focus on the "future of experience" for talent management, administrative HR and workforce management.

"We are excited to be recognized as a 2017 Cool Vendor in Human Capital Management by Gartner, Inc., and consider this another confirmation that Phenom People is paving the way for Talent Relationship Marketing," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO of Phenom People. "We are pleased to see that the Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing platform is being named as a technology contributing to the future of experience as we know it."

The Phenom People TRM Cloud Platform leverages the best practices of e-commerce to align the objectives, priorities and actions of candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and talent leaders. The TRM Cloud offers a robust job search experience hyper-personalized and based on each candidate's interests -- enabling people to search for jobs, research companies, and apply on any device.

The Gartner report can be accessed by subscribers at https://www.gartner.com/doc/3723432.

About Phenom People

Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, helps companies attract phenomenal talent through personalized digital experience. The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing platform automates the complex process of driving awareness, interest, engagement, and acquisition for qualified talent. Phenom People helps some of the largest brands in the world attract phenomenal talent including AMN Healthcare, Citrix, Deloitte, General Motors, Hershey, Informatica and IPG Media.

