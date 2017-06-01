CHESTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 --



WHO:

Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance

WHAT:

Will exhibit its solutions for sales operations and sales performance during the Insurance Accounting & Systems Association (IASA) 2017 Educational Conference and Business Show.

WHEN:

The conference will take place Sunday, June 4 - Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

WHERE:

Orlando World Center Marriott

8701 World Center Drive

Orlando, Fla.

Optymyze will exhibit in Booth No. 214.

DETAILS:

Driving sales performance is a critical factor in the success of insurance organizations. However, the challenge many organizations face is how to maintain alignment between sales operations and business objectives. During the IASA 2017 Educational Conference and Business Show, representatives from Optymyze will be on-site to discuss the company's award-winning sales performance solutions for the insurance industry. Throughout the conference, Optymyze will demonstrate how insurance organizations can utilize solutions for sales performance, sales analytics, sales operations, sales planning and sales compensation management to save time and sell better and faster.

Highlighting Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service and Optymyze Sales Compensation Management, conference attendees will have the opportunity to interact with company representatives and see these solutions in action. Those interested in learning more about Optymyze solutions are encouraged to visit with the company in Booth No. 214.

For event information, visit https://www.iasa.org/conference.

About Optymyze

Optymyze is revolutionizing the performance of salespeople with data science, process automation, enterprise planning, and advanced analytics. We do this by motivating people to achieve sales goals; efficiently managing sales operations; predicting the performance of each sales person, and forecasting sales results and the cost of sales. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group for advances in sales enablement.

Follow Optymyze at: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Google+