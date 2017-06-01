NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- WCN, a pioneer of innovative recruitment technology, today announced plans to launch its latest solution known as INTERN during the 2017 National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) Conference and Expo in Las Vegas, June 6-9. Offering clients the ability to better manage intern programs, WCN will highlight the new product in Booth No. 312.

WCN's INTERN brings to bear decades of recruiting expertise and a commitment to driving change through better technology. Too often, internship programs are poorly managed, with students slipping through the cracks and spending their time wondering what they're supposed to be doing in what are pivotal roles for them. Available within WCN's Talent Acquisition Technology Suite, INTERN supports these programs systematically, from intern placement to performance reviews and beyond, whether candidates are on track to be considered for a full-time offer or not.

The all-in-one system provides valuable intelligence that can reduce administrative burdens and increase internal engagement. INTERN helps place candidates based on competencies and preferences and tracks their progress, with the ability to integrate with ATS and CRM for those who do convert into hires. Other key features include the addition of built-in checklists that prepare incoming interns and surveys that share valuable feedback with employers to improve future recruitment.

"Internships are an invaluable opportunity for students to get outside the classroom and gain real-world experience," said Jeanette Maister, managing director - Americas for WCN. "And interns are an important talent pool for employers looking to identify candidates needed to fill open requisitions. WCN's INTERN solution offers users on all sides the unprecedented ability to manage this experience and ensure the success of the interns and the programs."

The 2017 NACE Conference & Expo is the premier professional development and networking event for university recruiting and career services professionals, attracting more than 1,800 professionals to the conference center at Paris Las Vegas.

In addition to exhibiting its products and thought leadership in Booth No. 312, WCN will present in two conference sessions on Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7. Conference attendees interested in speaking with the WCN team can pre-book an appointment at http://bit.ly/NACE17_RSVP.

For the full conference schedule and information about registration, visit https://www.naceweb.org/conferenceexpo/default.htm.

About WCN

WCN is a leading pioneer in the field of innovative recruitment technology. With over 20 years' experience, WCN solutions are built to accelerate and improve recruiting from start to finish, creating a more meaningful and transparent experience for recruiters and candidates. Using WCN talent acquisition technology, organizations can drive real change by accelerating and improving the entire process of finding, assessing and managing events and hiring the best talent at every level -- from emerging to lateral hires, veterans and diversity. To learn more, visit: www.wcnsolutions.com.