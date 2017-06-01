SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced former U.S. Olympian Shannon Miller will deliver the keynote at the 2017 North American Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards Symposium and Gala.

Scheduled for Monday, October 2, 2017 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., the annual event will honor the North American winners of the 2017 CandE Awards and offer attendees networking opportunities and sessions focused on improving recruiting and the candidate experience.

Miller is the most decorated gymnast in U.S. history, with an astounding seven Olympic medals, 59 international medals and 49 national competition medals. At the 1996 Olympic Games, she led the "Magnificent Seven" to the U.S. women's first-ever team gold, and Miller is the only female athlete to be inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame twice -- as an individual in 2006 and as a team in 2008.

In 2011, she was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. Doctors removed the baseball sized tumor, and after an aggressive course of chemotherapy, a cancer-free Miller became an outspoken advocate for women's health and early detection. Miller put the lessons she learned as an elite athlete, as a young adult and through her battle with cancer into an inspirational book, It's Not About Perfect: Competing for My Country and Fighting for My Life.

"We're thrilled to announce author and U.S. Olympian Shannon Miller as our keynote speaker," said Kevin Grossman, president of Global Programs for Talent Board. "Through her incredible dedication and will, Shannon Miller achieved an unmatched level of success in her sport, beat cancer and became a well-known advocate for women's health. Her address will be a fitting climax to what has become the must-attend recruiting event on candidate experience."

Now in its seventh year, the North American CandE Awards program is open to organizations in the United States and Canada. The 2017 program opened in early March and interested employers are encouraged to apply. For information about the CandE Awards program, including registration for the Symposium and Gala, visit: http://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies through the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. More information can be accessed at www.thetalentboard.org.