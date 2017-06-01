MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Omni Health, Inc. (OTC PINK: OMHE), a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to the development of pharmaceutical, anti-aging products, and cannabis biotech engineering, announced that Lawrence E. Samuels, MD, has joined its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB will work closely with the OMHE management team to advance the Company's product development programs. "We're honored that Dr. Samuels, a renowned inventor & scientist has chosen to serve on our Scientific Advisory board," said Andrey Soloviev, OMHE's Chief Executive Officer. "His ongoing technical expertise and innovative guidance will allow us to move strategically with our resources and accelerate development of our early-stage pipeline products to run parallel to our existing business."

Dr. Lawrence E. Samuels, the chief of dermatology at St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis and a widely-respected leader in his medical field, founded RX Systems PF in 1966 and is highly knowledgeable in pH-balanced, Glypoic Complex-based products, retinols and moisturizers for the face and body, anti-aging, skin care and hair repair products. Dr. Samuels will provide access to a lucrative niche market of doctors' offices and medical facilities.

Dr. Samuels is a member of the teaching faculty at Washington University Medical School and he has provided expert dermatological care for more than three decades. He's a board-certified dermatologist and a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

The global wellness products industry is currently a $569 billion industry, and anti-aging is one of the fastest growing categories. The market research firm Global Industry Analysts estimates that a boomer fueled consumer base "seeking to keep the dreaded signs of aging at bay" will push US market for anti-aging products from about $80 billion now to more than $114 billion by 2020. Anti-aging skincare is one of the industry's booming sectors.

CEO Andrey Soloviev further noted, "Our plan for growth accelerates with the synergy created by our scientific board, our current/future product lines and our existing pharmacy which has been operating for 41 years. With Dr. Samuels' expertise, we expect to innovate, develop multiple lines of products beginning with our flagship skincare line."

