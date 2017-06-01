North America Machine Learning Chip Market Report 2017: Innovative Chips for Applications in Healthcare and Electronic Appliances Have Been the Focus of the Major Market Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jun 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Machine Learning Chip Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Machine learning chip is a kind of multiprocessor system which enables the machines to gain human-like intelligence without the need of explicit programming. With the human-like intelligence, the chips are endowed with features such as learning, reasoning, and self-correction. Additionally, machine learning algorithms also use the feedback data to identify the patterns in the new data and accordingly adjust program actions.

The machine learning chips facilitate continuous development of computing through exposure to new scenarios, testing, and adaptation. With advancements in the technology, the machine learning chips would have a transformative effect on consumer products, defense applications, and others.

Machine learning is a vital element in extracting meaningful data from the mammoth data inputs collected every day. Numerous industries, such as robotics, healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics have explored the possibilities of the machine learning chip and implemented the technology to enable features such as learning, reasoning, and self-correction.

Innovative chips for applications in healthcare and electronic appliances have been the focus of the major market players, to improve efficiency. Neuromorphic chip, which are used for gaming, driverless vehicles, drones and air transport, security & cyber security, speech and image recognition, stimulate the growth of the machine learning chip market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraints



4. North America Machine Learning Chip Market

4.1 North America Machine Learning Chip Market by Type

4.1.1 North America Machine Learning Chip in Neuromorphic Chip by Country

4.1.2 North America Machine Learning Chip in Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Chip by Country

4.1.3 North America Machine Learning Chip in Flash Based Chip by Country

4.1.4 North America Machine Learning Chip in Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Chip by Country



5. North America Machine Learning Chip Market by Application

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 North America Machine Learning Chip in Robotics Industry Market by Country

5.1.2 North America Machine Learning Chip in Automotive Market by Country

5.1.3 North America Machine Learning Chip in Consumer Electronics Market by Country

5.1.4 North America Machine Learning Chip in Healthcare Market by Country

5.1.5 North America Machine Learning Chip in Other Application Market by Country



6. North America Machine Learning Chip Market by Country

6.1 Introduction

6.2 US Machine Learning Chip Market

6.2.1 US Machine Learning Chip Market by Type

6.2.2 US Machine Learning Chip Market by Application

6.3 Canada Machine Learning Chip Market

6.3.1 Canada Machine Learning Chip Market by Type

6.3.2 Canada Machine Learning Chip Market by Application

6.4 Mexico Machine Learning Chip Market

6.4.1 Mexico Machine Learning Chip Market by Type

6.4.2 Mexico Machine Learning Chip Market by Application

6.5 Rest of North America Machine Learning Chip Market

6.5.1 Rest of North America Machine Learning Chip Market by Type

6.5.2 Rest of North America Machine Learning Chip Market by Application



7. Company Profiles



Wave Computing

Graphcore Ltd

Google Inc

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tbb667/north_america





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716