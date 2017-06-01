Netherlands Ministry of Defence Selects Insitu Integrator

BINGEN, Washington, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Netherlands Ministry of Defence (NMOD) has awarded the Short Range Tactical UAV (SRTUAV) contract to Insitu for its proposed Integrator offering. The baseline offering is for three Insitu Integrator systems that will replace the ScanEagle systems currently in use by the NMOD defence forces, which have been in service since 2012.

Integrator is a multi-mission, long-endurance unmanned aircraft system (UAS) that carries custom payloads for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. The system was designed to be a modular, flexible and multi-mission capable solution for land and maritime operations including force protection, target acquisition and battle damage assessment. The air vehicle has a payload capacity of 18 kg (40 lb) and supports an evolving set of sensors, delivers line-of-sight communications up to 55 nautical miles, and is supported by runway-independent launch and recovery systems. Integrator is controlled by ICOMC2, which enables one operator to control multiple unmanned vehicles from a single workstation. It is the baseline aircraft for the RQ-21A Blackjack, a program of record with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps that achieved full rate production in the fall of 2016.

"Whether the mission is to support boots on the ground or increase safety in commercial marketplaces, our team is dedicated to providing our customers with the solutions they need to make critical decisions," said Ryan M. Hartman, Insitu president and CEO. "We are proud to continue to support the Royal defence forces with the capabilities they need to ensure security for the Netherlands and their global allies."

NMOD defence forces will receive their Integrator systems beginning in 2018.

About Insitu:

Insitu is an industry-leading provider of information for superior decision making. With offices in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, the company creates and supports unmanned systems and software technology that deliver end-to-end solutions for collecting, processing and disseminating information. We proudly serve the diverse needs of our global customers in the defense, government and commercial industries. To date, our systems have accumulated more than 980,000 flight hours and 120,000 sorties. Insitu is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company.

