Touch Medical Media Announces Cris Constantinescu as Editor-in-Chief of European Neurological Review

Touch Medical Media has named Cris Constantinescu as Editor-in-Chief of their journal European Neurological Review, a peer-reviewed, open-access journal dedicated to the publication of topical articles in the neurology field.

Professor Constantinescu is the first Editor-in-Chief of European Neurological Review and has already held the post for a year now. On accepting the position, Professor Constantinescu said, "I'm delighted to take on the role and look forward to working with everyone involved in developing the journal."

Cris S Constantinescu, MD, PhD, FRCP studied medicine at Boston University and then specialised in neurology in Philadelphia, US. He then moved to Europe and worked on multiple sclerosis (MS) in Switzerland for two years. For the past 17 years, he has been working in Nottingham, UK, and in 2004 became Professor and Head of Clinical Neurology at the University of Nottingham, Queen's Medical Centre. His main research interest is in the immunological mechanisms underlying MS, particularly dysregulation of cytokines. An early aim of his research was modulating the immune system to treat MS, an approach that has now become widely used. He also has an interest in imaging modalities in MS, particularly the detection of white matter and grey matter damage for the purposes of discovering subtle disease, and using imaging modalities as outcome measures in clinical trials.

"I would like to diversify the range of topics to include diagnostic methods as well as clinical aspects and new research on neurological diseases. I hope that readers will continue to find the journal relevant, interesting and attractive to read. I am confident that European Neurological Review will soon gain inclusion on PubMed."

European Neurological Review was launched in 2006 and specialises in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of neurology.

"It's a privilege to have Professor Constantinescu as our first Editor-in-Chief of European Neurological Review" said Christina Mackins-Crabtree, Managing Editor at Touch Medical Media, "we share the same vision for the journal going forward, to continue publishing high quality multimedia that's relevant and accessible to physicians and healthcare professionals across a diverse range of relevant topics."

touchNEUROLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishesEuropean Neurological Review, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of neurology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

