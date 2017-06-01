XYPRO Technology Corporation is one of the highest-scoring businesses with standout employee engagement; Inc. Best Workplaces featured in June 2017 issue of Inc. magazine

XYPRO Technology Corporation has been named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2017, the publication's second annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector.

As part of a prominent inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies who have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. singled out just over 200 winning companies.

What does it take to become a company that workers want to be part of? Inc. magazine says it's more than good pay and good perks-it's also about having a clear purpose, a sense of humor, and leadership that makes the two work together.

"At XYPRO, we're not here to mark the time between 8 and 5. Our customers deserve our best effort, as coworkers we deserve each other's best efforts and in a company of our size, everyone plays a part in the success. XYPRO Leadership is responsible for the example we set and the appreciation we show our team our customers. We take that responsibility seriously. It's always about more than just business," said Lisa Partridge, XYPRO CEO.

The 2017 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees' responses to a unique, 30-question survey fielded by each of the applying companies. Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace. For its results to qualify, each company had to achieve a statistically significant response rate based on employee count.

While researching the entries, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes develop:

Strong company cultures breed stunning individual and team performance.

Workers at the best companies don't view their employers as sugar daddies. They aren't mesmerized by whatever giveaways seem to be the latest fad-be it gourmet lunches or beer fridges.

When employees feel valued by their organization, they are far more likely to be engaged. This single factor proved to be one of the largest drivers of employee engagement.

XYPRO has a culture that allows for everyone to excel and grow on both a work level and a personal level. Senior management is approachable and willing to listen to anyone at any level in the company. The management clearly explains decisions when change is required.

"By introducing an employee survey into this year's Best Workplaces selection process, we've really raised the bar. Companies that don't score at the very top of their peer group don't make the cut. So, our hats are off to the winners. They all excelled at engaging their workers, making them feel appreciated, and aligning them behind a mission. And remember, that's not just our opinion: The employees told us that themselves."- Inc. Media

