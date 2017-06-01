CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) announces that the May 2017 monthly cash dividend will be $0.10 per share and will be paid on June 30th, 2017. The record date for the dividend is June 15th, 2017 and the ex-dividend date is June 13th, 2017. The dividend is paid monthly and is subject to commodity prices and production levels.

The dividend is considered an "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE".

Contacts:

Bonterra Energy Corp.

George F. Fink

Chairman and CEO

(403) 262-5307

(403) 265-7488 (FAX)



