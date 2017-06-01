Live webcast on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 08:00 am EDT



LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, 2017-06-01 13:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will present a corporate overview and host investor meetings during the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, held in New York City, from June 6 - 9, 2017.



Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will present on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 8:00 am EDT. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor Section of uniQure website at http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php. A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours following the event, and will remain available for at least two weeks.



About uniQure uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and cardiovascular diseases. www.uniQure.com



