UTRECHT, The Netherlands, 2017-06-01 13:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq:MRUS), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative bispecific antibody therapeutics, today announced that Ton Logtenberg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Jefferies 2017 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website, http://www.merus.nl. An archived presentation will be available for 90 days.



About Merus N.V. Merus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics®. Biclonics® are based on the full-length IgG format, are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical studies to share several features of conventional monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. Merus' lead bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Europe as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors. Merus' second bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-117, is being developed in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The Company also has a pipeline of proprietary bispecific antibody candidates in preclinical development, including MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors, as well as Biclonics® designed to bind to various combinations of immunomodulatory molecules, including PD-1 and PD-L1.



Contacts: Media: Eliza Schleifstein +1 973 361 1546 eliza@argotpartners.com Investors: Kimberly Minarovich +1 646 368 8014 kimberly@argotpartners.com