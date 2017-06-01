THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- MEXICAN GOLD CORP. (TSX VENTURE: MEX)(OTC: SRXLF)(FRANKFURT: 4QW1) ("MEX" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Gavin Nelson as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

As a member in good standing of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario, Mr. Nelson has over 10 years of finance experience in public practice and corporate accounting and reporting, including being responsible for all levels of financial reporting and day-to-day accounting oversight for a number of public exploration companies, as well as other private entities. Mr. Nelson holds a Bachelor of Administrative and Commercial Studies, with a minor on Political Science from the University of Western Ontario. He succeeds Ms. Vivian Gu who recently accepted an accounting position with another employer.

Brian Robertson, President and CEO, stated, "We are very pleased to have Mr. Nelson join Mexican Gold and look forward to working with him as the company advances. We also wish to thank Ms. Gu for her contributions and dedication to the company and wish her well with his future endeavors."

About Mexican Gold Corp

Mexican Gold Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals deposits in Mexico. Mexican Gold is exploring the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas district in the Veracruz State, Mexico. The district is host to one of the largest under-explored skarn systems known in Mexico and has a strong production history that dates back to the Aztec era.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about the magnitude or quality of mineral deposits, anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs, future operations, results of exploration, prospects, commodity and precious metals prices, future work programs, anticipated financial and operational results, capital expenditures and objectives and the completion and timing of mineral resource estimates. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks identified in the Company's disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based on the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) have reviewed or accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Contacts:

Mexican Gold Corp.

Brian Robertson

President & CEO

807-474-4270 or 807-251-1816

807-474-4272 (FAX)

info@mexicangold.ca

www.mexicangold.ca



