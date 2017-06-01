FIRSTGROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, June 1
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii
|FirstGroup plc
GB0003452173
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|Yes
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii
|West Face Capital Inc.
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|West Face Long Term Opportunities Global Master L.P.
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v
|30 May 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|31 May 2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii
|5.0%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
|Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|GB0003452173
|-
|-
|60,500,000
|60,500,000
|-
|5.0%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date xiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date xvii
|Exercise/
Conversion period xviii
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nominal
|Delta
|-
|-
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|60,500,000
|5.0%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
West Face Capital Inc. is the investment manager of West Face Long Term Opportunities Global Master L.P.
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|N/A
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
|N/A
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
|N/A
13. Additional information:
|14. Contact name:
|Laura Gairdner
FirstGroup plc, Company Secretarial Assistant
|15. Contact telephone number:
|01224 650043