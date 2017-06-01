

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's economic growth accelerated as initially estimated in the three months ended March, preliminary figures from the Department of Statistics showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 4.1 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, faster than the 3.1 percent rise in the fourth quarter.



That was in line with the flash data published on April 28.



Moreover, the latest rate of expansion was the quickest since the second quarter of 2014, when the economy had grown the same 4.1 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP grew at a slightly slower rate of 1.4 percent in the March quarter, following a 1.5 percent rise in the December quarter. The latest figures confirmed flash data.



On the expenditure side, household final consumption grew 3.1 percent over the quarter and gross fixed capital formation climbed by 4.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX