Mama Loves Paris Launches the Summer in Paris Guide for Families

Mama Loves Paris today launched its Summer in Paris guide for children and families.The online guide is completely free to access and highlights 75 fun ways to get the children out and about, enjoying Summer in the City of Light.

Speaking today in Paris, Mama Loves Paris founder, Claudette Parry said: "Our whole team of writers are so excited to launch our Summer in Paris guide for families and kids.We're passionate about helping families get the most out of this great city especially during the holidays. During the summer there's so much to do here; from cultural festivals, outdoor movies and pools to abundantpark life, boating, the arts and so much more.The city is alive with fun activities for children!

"We work hard to bring all this information to parents who are not native French speakers yet want to be informed about what Paris has to offer. Written in English, Mama Loves Paris provides fun and useful information for families for free! The impact of what we offer has been overwhelming, and it means so much when we hear from parents who tell us they have explored the city in new ways thanks to our recommendations.

Mama Loves Paris was founded in 2013 by Claudette Parry, and she has since been joined by many other writers, all of whom love sharing their top tips about family life in Paris and helping visitors to the city enjoy the green spaces, food, culture and beauty of this much-loved city.

