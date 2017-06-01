Healthcare Gamification Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jun. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global healthcare gamification market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 54.7% from 2017 to 2022 to USD 3,780.6 million by 2022, driven by the growing technological advancements, rising use of smartphones, changing lifestyle, increasing digitalization, and growing focus on wellness at workplace.

Gamification is a process of using gaming' elements to motivate and engage people in non-gaming contexts. The various elements of gamification include game mechanics (eg. points, badges, leaderboards, rewards) and game experience design (eg. countdown, storyline, discovery, quests and challenges, levels). Many industries are successfully applying gaming elements in non-game contexts using a technique called gamification. It has been widely used in fields like education and military for years. However, the concept of gamification started to generate interest in the healthcare industry only in the last few years. Many healthcare professionals recognize gamification as a potentially vital element to patient engagement, wellness adherence, and outcome improvement. In the age of computerization, technologically updated gamification applications are helping users to solve various problems related to health and fitness.



North America commanded the major share of the global healthcare gamification market and is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years. Asia Pacific region also shows a substantial growth in the gamification healthcare market primarily due to the growing population, especially in India and China; increasing adoption of smartphones, and growing gamification and creative innovation initiatives in the region.



Which are the high growth market segments in terms of gamification products, applications, and regions?

What is the historical market for healthcare gamification across the globe?

What are the healthcare gamification market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?

What are the major drivers, restrains, and opportunities in the global healthcare gamification market?

Who are the major players in the global healthcare gamification market and what percentage of share do they hold in global gamification market?

What are the recent developments in the global healthcare gamification market?

What are the different platforms developed by the major players in the global healthcare gamification market?

How are the various gamification platforms helping users to stay fit and to tackle life problems?

What are the geographical trends related to gamification and high growth regions/ countries?

What are the local emerging players in the global healthcare gamification market and how do they compete with the global players?

