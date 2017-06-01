Yesterday, the Nykredit Group conducted one auction in connection with the refinancing of adjustable rate loans on 1 July 2017. The loans are funded by way of SDOs issued out of Capital Centre H.



The result of the auction in DK000951420-0 with maturity 1 October 2021 is shown below together with the fixing of the interest spread on DK000951439-0 with maturity 1 October 2022.



Cita-loan Cita-loan -------------------------------------------------- ISIN DK000951420-0 DK000951439-0 -------------------------------------------------- Reference rate Cita 3M Cita 3M -------------------------------------------------- Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) -------------------------------------------------- Series 32H 32H -------------------------------------------------- Auction results --------------------- Total allotment DKK 4,900m -------------------------------------------------- Total bids DKK ,m -------------------------------------------------- Interest rate spread +0,29 % +0,39%* -------------------------------------------------- Other information --------------------- Maturity 01-10-2021 01-10-2022 --------------------------------------------------



* The interest rate spread on ISIN DK000951439-0 has been fixed with reference to the auction in ISIN DK000951420-0.



The final terms for the bonds will be updated with the interest rate spread. The final terms will be available under Investor Relations at nykredit.com.



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.