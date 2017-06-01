Touch Medical Media Announces Elizabeth Yeu as Editor-in-Chief of US Ophthalmic Review

GORING-ON-THAMES, England, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Touch Medical Media has named Elizabeth Yeu as the new Editor-in-Chief of their journal US Ophthalmic Review.

Following her appointment as the first Editor-in-Chief of the journal Dr Yeu noted that she is looking forward to working with US Ophthalmic Review to infuse energy and create greater educational opportunities for authors and readers alike.

Dr Yeu graduated from a combined medical school program at the University of Florida. She completed her ophthalmology residency at Rush University (Chicago, IL), where she served as Chief Resident. Upon completion of her Cornea fellowship in 2008, Dr Yeu served as an Assistant Professor at the Cullen Eye Institute until 2013. She currently teaches residents as an Assistant Professor at the Eastern Virginia Medical School. She serves several national organizations, and is currently the Chair for the Young Eye Surgeons (YES) Clinical Committee for the ASCRS, an Examiner for the American Board of Ophthalmology and serves on various committees for the AAO as a Communications Secretariat and a Reviewer for the Annual Meeting Program Refractive Surgery Committee. Dr Yeu has authored numerous articles and is a frequent lecturer in the areas of refractive cataract surgery, ocular surface disease management and surgical treatment of astigmatism

"I hope that a true synergy can be the product of our combined efforts. I will strive to increase awareness for authorship contribution, indexing and publishing of content, and work to expand the editorial board."

US Ophthalmic Review was launched in 2007 and specialises in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of ophthalmology.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr Yeu to the journal, whose understanding of the unmet learning needs amongst ophthalmologists will help us to develop the most useful and relevant content for our readers" said Nicola Cartridge, Editorial Director at Touch Medical Media.

touchOPHTHALMOLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishes the US Ophthalmic Review, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specializing in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of ophthalmology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

