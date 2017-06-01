

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said Thursday that Derica Rice, its executive vice president, global services, and chief financial officer, would retire at the end of December 2017. Rice, who is also a member of Lilly's executive committee, is leaving after 27 years of service with the company.



The company said it is considering internal and external candidates to succeed Rice.



Rice joined Lilly in 1990 and held various roles in finance and operations throughout his career. He was promoted to his current role in May 2006 after serving as vice president and controller.



Rice was also Lilly's general manager in the United Kingdom, executive director and chief financial officer of European operations and chief financial officer for the company's operations in Canada.



