

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $72.33 million, or $0.45 per share. This was higher than $52.36 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $707.0 million. This was up from $640.7 million last year.



Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $72.33 Mln. vs. $52.36 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q2): $707.0 Mln vs. $640.7 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $710 - $740 Mln



