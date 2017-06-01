Research and Markets - Asia Pacific Biostimulants Market Forecasts 2017-2022 with Isagro, Taminco, Valagro, Italopolina, Biostadt and Koppert Leading the $741 Million Market

DUBLIN, Jun. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market for biostimulants and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.02% over the forecast period to reach US$741.095 million in 2022.

Major factor driving the increasing usage of biostimulants in the region are burgeoning need to enhance crop yield and quality owing to increasing demand for food products. Moreover, stress on sustainable agriculture and adoption of precision agriculture is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, growing health awareness is leading to the large-scale adoption of organic food products and thereby contributing to the surge in the demand for biostimulants over the forecast period in the region.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, and others. The reason of high Biostimulants market growth in the region is the need to enhance the crop quality and yield of intensely grown food crops such as wheat, rice, soybean, and corn. Further, reduction in arable land owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization is augmenting the need for increasing per hectare crop yield, leading to higher use of biostimulants over the forecast period.

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Isagro S.p.A, Taminco Corp., Valagro S.p.A, Italopolina S.p.A, Biostadt India Limited, and Koppert BV among others.



Segmentation



By Active Ingredients



Acidic Biostimulants

Extract Biostimulants

By Crop Type



Fruits

Vegetables

Turfs

Ornamentals

Row Crops

By Application



Foliar

Soil

Seed

By Country



China

Japan

India

Australia

Companies Mentioned



Italpollina S.p.A.

Arysta Life Sciences

Trade Corporation International

Biostadt India Limited

Koppert B.V.

Isagro S.p.A ,

Taminco Corp.

Valagro S.p.A

