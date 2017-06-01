SILICON SLOPES, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Teem, a developer of cloud-based meeting tools and workplace analytics that aid in helping companies collaborate more effectively, announced today it has been named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2017, the publication's second annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector.

The recognition came as a result of a comprehensive measurement of private companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. Magazine singled out just over 200 winning companies.

Today, more than 2,000 customers -- from small businesses to the enterprise -- leverage Teem's technology to foster more productive and efficient meetings. Nearly 20 percent of the Top 50 Best Workplaces recognized by Inc. Magazine are Teem customers, including Elite SEM, Health Catalyst, Reliance Partners, Service Express, Silverline, Sempli.fi, Terminus, Tier1 Performance Solutions and Wpromote.

"While our focus is on producing a platform that focuses on increased productivity and efficiently, it's just as important to establish an environment that inspires employees and empowers them to strive for success," said Shaun Ritchie, CEO of Teem. "We are honored to be given such a distinction that goes to the core of not only who we are as a company, but what we offer as a service. At Teem, we empower businesses to create their own best workplaces. To be recognized by a publication such as Inc. reinforces our mission."

It is the latest honor the company has received. Last year, Teem was named among the 2016 Mountain West Capital Network's Utah 100 Emerging Elite companies, was a recipient of the Utah Venture Entrepreneur Forum's Kickstart Top 25 Under 5 Award and, most recently, was honored with the Current, Powered by GE Partner Innovation Award.

Teem's services and platforms are the cornerstone of what makes businesses successful. Teem's solutions are integral to not just what is considered a best place to work ... but also provide for the growing trend of workplaces using smart intelligence necessary to integrate the people, places and technology in creating the best workplaces for employees to be motivated and productive.

Built in partnership with employee engagement and work culture experts Quantum Workplace, Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is a magnifying glass on how innovative companies can truly raise the bar in hiring and retaining the best talent.

While researching the entries, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes develop:

Strong company cultures breed stunning individual and team performance.

Workers at the best companies don't view their employers as sugar daddies. They aren't mesmerized by whatever giveaways seem to be the latest fad -- be it gourmet lunches or beer fridges.

When employees feel valued by their organization, they are far more likely to be engaged. This single factor proved to be one of the largest drivers of employee engagement.

Teem continues to thrive in the marketplace for its unique meeting management insights and technology, as well as the employees who deliver them.

