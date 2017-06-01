Asia Pacific $6.88 Billion Active Packaging Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jun. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Asia Pacific Active Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.55%, to be worth US$6.885 billion in size by 2022

The growing demand for good and beverages and upswing in pharmaceutical industry in the region is significantly contributing to the market growth over the forecast period. The demand for proper packaging solutions for expensive drugs is increasing and creating enough opportunities for active packaging solution vendors in this region.

Next section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry and regional regulations which are determining the product specifications and a brief technological aspect of Active Packaging. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter's five forces model as a part of this report section.

Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others.

Segmentation



The Active Packaging Market has been segmented by technology, applications, and geography.



By Technology:



Oxygen scavengers

Moisture controllers

Antimicrobial agents

UV Blocking

Others

By Application:



Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Electronic Products

Consumer Care

Others

By Country:



Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Others

Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Asia Pacific Active Packaging Market Forecast by Technology (US$ Billion)



6. Active Packaging Market Forecast by Application (US$ Billion)



7. Active Packaging Market Forecast by Country (US$ Billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



BASF

DuPont

Amcor Limited

3M

Sonoco Products Company

WestRock Company

Bemis Company

Sealed Air

Tetra Laval International SA

Reynolds Group Ltd

