Touch Medical Media Announces Said Beydoun as Editor-in-Chief of US Neurology

Touch Medical Media has named Said Beydoun as the new Editor-in-Chief of their journal US Neurology, a peer-reviewed, open-access journal dedicated to the publication of topical articles in the neurology field.

Professor Beydoun agreed to join the US Neurology Editorial Board at the end of last year and is the first Editor-in-Chiefof the journal. "It's a great opportunity for me to join US Neurology as Editor-in-Chief. It's a privilege for me to function in that capacity. It has a great editorial board that already exists. I've had the chance to work with the Managing Editors over the past couple of years and I've been impressed by the degree of support" said Professor Beydoun shortly after starting his appointment.

Said R Beydoun MD is Professor and Division Chief of Neuromuscular Disorders at the Department of Neurology at Keck Medicine of USC, University of Southern California. He is Program Director of the ACGME-accredited Clinical Neurophysiology Fellowship, which trains three physicians each year. As a principal investigator, he has participated in various research clinical trials. His clinical and research areas of expertise are in the fields of neuropathy, diabetic neuropathies, neuropathic pain and immune-mediated neuromuscular disorders, such as CIDP, multifocal motor neuropathy and myasthenia gravis. He has published in several scientific journals on topics related to neuromuscular diseases and neuropathies. He is an elected fellow of the American Academy of Neurology and a fellow of the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine. He is a member of the advisory board and the scientific committee of the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of California and holds board certification by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in Neurology, Clinical Neurophysiology, Pain Medicine, and Neuromuscular Medicine.

"The journal has a very promising future. It's intended for the busy practitioner, the busy neurologist who may not have time to dissect and read articles. It has great review articles, breakthrough articles, across multiple domains in the field of neurology. Excellent media and video clips that are of high educational value. I'm optimistic that US Neurology will be PubMed indexed in the near future."

"It's important to encourage young physicians in their training years and junior neurologists and faculty to publish in US Neurology as its readership grows. They will also reap the benefits of timely publication of their research, key data, case reports or other clinical material, sharing it with other readers, creating a positive and rewarding feedback."

US Neurology was launched in 2007 and specialises in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of neurology.

"We are delighted that Professor Beydoun has agreed to be our first Editor-in-Chief of US Neurology" said Christina Mackins-Crabtree, Managing Editor at Touch Medical Media, "we look forward to seeing the journal continue to grow and thrive with this new collaboration."

touchNEUROLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishesUS Neurology, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of neurology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

