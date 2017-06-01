The U.S. President's anticipated decision to pull the country out of the COP21 Paris Agreement on climate change has been met with a healthy dose of bemusement and defiance at Intersolar Europe, where the universal opinion is that solar will find a way to thrive, in whatever political climate.

Despite repeated prompting and a series of open questions designed to elicit the type of quotable invective directed at Donald Trump that journalists of all creeds love, attendees at Intersolar Europe were refreshingly sanguine on the news that the U.S. president is poised to pull the country out of its Paris Agreement obligations.

While the far-reaching impact of such a decision can not fully be known right now, the consensus among solar and renewable energy experts is that PV, wind, storage and decentralized energy will chart their own paths towards even wider adoption, no matter what retrograde measures and policies are put in place by Trump.

It was particularly edifying to hear Claus Wattendrup, head of business development for wind and solar at Swedish ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...