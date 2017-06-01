

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ISM's Manufacturing Index for May, National Employment Report and Job Cut report are keenly watched by the market. Asian shares closed mixed, while European Index are broadly higher. Initial movements in the U.S. Future Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher at opening.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 2 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 2.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 11.50 points.



U.S. stocks finished lower on Wednesday. The S&P 500 dropped a point to close at 2,411 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23 points, or 0.1 percent, to end at 21,006, its third straight modest decline. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 4 points to finish at 6,198.



On the economic front, Challenger Job-Cut report for May will be published at 7.30 am ET. The lay offs announced in the prior month was 36,602.



Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell will discuss his thoughts on the economy, monetary policy and the balance sheet at the Breakfast Meeting of the Economic Club of New York in New York City, with audience Q&A at 8.00 am ET. The ADP national employment report for May will be released at 8.15 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 170, 000, slightly down from 177,000 last month.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims report for the week will be published by 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 239K, up from 234K a year ago.



The Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index for May is expected at 9.45 am ET. The forecasters are looking for 53, slightly up from 52.8 last month. The Institute For Supply Management's Manufacturing Index for May will be published at 10.00 am ET.



Construction Spending data for April will be out at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.5 percent, while it declined 0.2 percent in the prior period.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. The prior year weekly change was 75 bcf. EIA's Petroleum Status Report will be published at 11.00 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories recorded a deficit of 4.4 barrels, while Gasoline inventeries declined by 0.8 million barrels.



Gallup Good Jobs Rate for May will be issued at 2.00 pm ET, while Fed Balance Sheet will be published at 4.30 pm ET. Fed's Money Supply for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $25.2 billion.



In the corporate sector, Hexcel Corp. (HXL) announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire all of the shares of Structil SA, a French producer and supplier of high-performance composites to the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. The acquisition is expected to close in 2017.



Tech Data Corp. (TECD) said its first quarter surged to $70.1 million, or $1.87 per share from $37.0 million, or $1.05 per share last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 28.5 percent to $7.66 billion from $5.96 billion a year ago. The New York Times Co. (NYT) Wednesday said it offered buyouts to its newsroom employees, aiming to reduce the number of editors and to streamline production systems.



In addition, the company would eliminate the position of public editor, which was established to receive reader complaints and question Times journalists on how they make decisions. Liz Spayd, the current public editor, will leave the Times on Friday.



Asian stocks finished mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 14.55 points or 0.47 percent to 3,102.62 on concerns over slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 148.57 points or 0.58 percent at 25, 809.22 in late trade.



Japanese shares snapped a four-day losing streak. The Nikkei average climbed 209.46 points or 1.07 percent to 19,860.03 while the broader Topix index closed 1.13 percent higher at 1,586.14. Exporters tuned in a mixed performance, with Toyota, Panasonic and Canon rising 1-3 percent, while Toshiba lost 1.7 percent.



Australian shares eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed up 13.50 points or 0.24 percent at 5,738.10, led by gains in healthcare and utility stocks. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 11.20 points or 0.19 percent to 5,772.50.



European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is climbing 35.16 points or 0.67 percent. DAX of Germany is up 45.75 points or 0.37 percent. FTSE 100 of England is adding 31.07 points or 0.41 percent. Swiss Market Index is progressing 51.98 points or 0.58 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is trading up 0.38 percent.



