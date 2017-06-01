sprite-preloader
AkzoNobel NV: AkzoNobel media conference call invitation

Dear editor,

We would like to invite you to the 15.00h CET media conference call, for today, June 1, 2017, hosted by our CEO Ton Büchner.

Please find dial in details below.

Conference call dial-in number Participant's entry code
+31 (0) 20 341 8241 755671#

Best regards,

Diana Abrahams
AkzoNobel Media Relations

Head Office AkzoNobel
Christian Neefestraat 2
1077 WW Amsterdam

Invitation media conference call (http://hugin.info/130660/R/2109815/801734.pdf)


Source: AkzoNobel NV via Globenewswire

