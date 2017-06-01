North America Pressure Sensor Market 2016-2022: Focus on Automotive, Oil & Gas, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial, and Others - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jun. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Pressure Sensor Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Pressure sensor detects, measures, and transmits the information and as a result helps in analyzing the performance of a device. IC fabrication technology made on silicon wafers is used to conduct such functions. It also helps in monitoring and controlling the pressure of gases and liquids and measuring different types of pressures such as absolute, vacuum, gauge, and differential pressure.

Growing demand for smart programs such as trip optimizers, which utilize various sensors, would further add to the market growth, especially in the U.S. Technologies such as prognostics would enhance consumers' experience as it would help in monitoring real-time data through via the internet. However, significant development cost would be a major restraint for the market growth. Over the years, the demand for pressure sensors has significantly increased and the trend would continue all through the forecast period. The rising trend would benefit automotive manufactures significantly. Pressure sensors are the key vital components used in reducing emission and fuel consumption, directly contributing to limiting the levels of air pollution.



Scope of the Report

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Application, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial, and Others.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Piezoresistive, Capacitive, Resonant Solid State, Optical, Electromagnetic, and Others.



Based on country, Pressure Sensor market is segmented into US, Canada , Mexico and Rest of North America .



, and Rest of . US remained the dominant country in the North America Pressure Sensor market in 2015. Canada would witness promising CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022).



Key companies profiled in the report include



Emerson Electric Co

Honeywell International, Inc

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Pressure Sensor Market



5. North America Pressure Sensor Market by Type



6. North America Pressure Sensor Market by Country



7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6tp4vb/north_america

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716