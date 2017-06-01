North America Pressure Sensor Market 2016-2022: Focus on Automotive, Oil & Gas, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial, and Others - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jun. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Pressure sensor detects, measures, and transmits the information and as a result helps in analyzing the performance of a device. IC fabrication technology made on silicon wafers is used to conduct such functions. It also helps in monitoring and controlling the pressure of gases and liquids and measuring different types of pressures such as absolute, vacuum, gauge, and differential pressure.
Growing demand for smart programs such as trip optimizers, which utilize various sensors, would further add to the market growth, especially in the U.S. Technologies such as prognostics would enhance consumers' experience as it would help in monitoring real-time data through via the internet. However, significant development cost would be a major restraint for the market growth. Over the years, the demand for pressure sensors has significantly increased and the trend would continue all through the forecast period. The rising trend would benefit automotive manufactures significantly. Pressure sensors are the key vital components used in reducing emission and fuel consumption, directly contributing to limiting the levels of air pollution.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Application, the market is segmented into Application, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial, and Others.
- Based on Type, the market is segmented into Piezoresistive, Capacitive, Resonant Solid State, Optical, Electromagnetic, and Others.
- Based on country, Pressure Sensor market is segmented into US, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America.
- US remained the dominant country in the North America Pressure Sensor market in 2015. Canada would witness promising CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022).
Key Topics Covered:
