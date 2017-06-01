The Role of Teriflunomide in the Treatment of MS: Latest Evidence

LONDON, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Patrick Vermersch, European Neurological Review, 2017;12(1):37-41 DOI: https://doi.org/10.17925/ENR.2017.12.01.37

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/515766/Touch_Medical_Logo.jpg )



Published recently in European Neurological Review the peer-reviewed journal from touchNEUROLOGY, Patrick Vermersch discusses the role of teriflumomide in the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS).Teriflunomide is an oral immunotherapy agent that acts primarily as an inhibitor of dihydroorotate-dehydrogenase (DHODH), a key mitochondrial enzyme involved in the synthesis of pyrimidines in rapidly proliferating cells such as T lymphocytes and B lymphocytes, thus attenuating the inflammatory response to auto-antigens. The TEMSO and TOWER phase III clinical studies have demonstrated the efficacy and safety of teriflunomide in the first-line treatment of patients with relapsing MS, with long-term follow-up data available up to 9 years. Teriflunomide has also been shown to decrease the risk of conversion to clinically definite MS (CDMS) in patients with a first clinical sign of MS or risk of conversion to CDMS after a clinically isolated syndrome. In addition to reducing disability progression and relapse rate, teriflunomide has also been found to decrease imaging activity and is associated with significant reductions in brain volume loss. The convenience of administration of teriflunomide should establish its role within the growing number of treatment options for MS.

The full peer-reviewed, open-access article is available here:

https://doi.org/10.17925/ENR.2017.12.01.37

Disclosure:Patrick Vermersch has received honoraria and consulting fees from Biogen, Sanofi-Genzyme, Bayer, Novartis, Teva, Merck-Serono, Roche, Medday and Almirall. He has also received research support from Biogen, Bayer, Novartis, Sanofi-Genzyme, Roche and Merck-Serono. There were no publication fees associated with the publication of this article.

touchNEUROLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishes

European Neurological Review, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of neurology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

www.touchNEUROLOGY.com

Touch Medical Media is a trading name of Touch Digital Media Limited, a private limited company registered in England and Wales at The White House Mill Road, Goring, Reading, England, RG8 9DD with registered number 08197142

For inquires please contact:

Christina Mackins - Crabtree, PhD, CMPP - Managing Editor

Christina.mackins@touchmedicalmedia.com





Leading the Debate on the Advances in Healthcare