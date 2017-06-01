Cervical Pain: Forgetting Pain is Possible

VICENZA, Italy, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ASAlaser offers a therapeutic solution capable of significantly reducing the pain symptoms of a disease recognised as one of the main causes of absence from work. Just a few sessions of Hilterapia® are sufficient to restore full neck mobility, forgetting pain.

Whiplash, arthritis, herniated disc, myofascial syndromes or improper posture are only some of the possible causes which originate cervical pain, whose painful effects limit normal working activities, slowing down or blocking them. A major problem for more than 10% of the world population which has to cope for long periods of time with prolonged and persistent pain, combined with muscle weakness or altered sensitivity.

Once a diagnosis has been made on the basis of specific testing (i.e. standard or flexion/extension radiographs to confirm the presence of unstable vertebrae; MRI to assess disc herniationor bone marrow suffering; blood tests with inflammation markers for potential rheumatic or general disorders; electromyography toassess nerve damages), the specialist will define the most appropriate therapy. In this light, laser therapy plays a key role in order to restore quality of life.

This has been shown by the practical results obtained by applying Hilterapia®, an flagship therapy of ASAlaser - a company which has been at the forefront in the research and manufacturing of therapeutic scientifically validated laser solutions for over 30 years. ASAlaser laser therapy solutions, offer immediate wellbeing to the patient, allowing the recovery of impaired functionality effectively, quickly and safely. Thanks to its analgesic, muscle decontracting and anti-inflammatory effects, the therapy helps to significantly relieve pain symptoms, simultaneously improving neck movements.

"I recommend Hilterapia® to colleagues who act in the rehabilitation and orthopaedic fields because of its effectiveness and ease of use - explains Doctor Jana Martinkova, a specialist doctor in physical medicine, rehabilitation and orthopaedic surgery at the Chironax Invest Clinic in Brno (Czech Republic)-specialists will be able to quickly see the results, thereby making their patients smile again. The ASAlaser solution is revolutionary and represents an extremely valid therapeutic option in physiotherapy ."

Additionally,further advantages of Hilterapia®are related to limiting the use of analgesics, anti-inflammatory and muscle relaxant drugs, which can, in any case, be suggested during the acute phase of the disease, together with other valid aids, such as a low pillow for a correct posture alignment or the use of a neck brace in cases of trauma or particularly severe situations. In order to maintain theanalgesic and muscle decontracting results over time, an exercise and mobility program is indicated, which should be adapted according to the clinical phase. Forcing painful movements, particularly if not under the supervision of qualified operators, is not recommended.