Research and Markets - Global Chemicals Packaging Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Amcor, Bemis, Dow Chemical, DuPont & Mondi

DUBLIN, Jun. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Chemicals Packaging Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global chemicals packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 3.14% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Chemicals Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is use of biodegradable alternatives. Container liners and packaging sacks are viable solutions for the bulk shipment of chemicals. Such packaging is usually made from polyethylene or polypropylene.



According to the report, one driver in the market is globalization and international trade. There are two elements driving the global chemicals packaging market: innovative progression, which has reduced the cost of industrial transportation and the increase in the liberalization of trade, which has increased export and import activities. Many emerging economies such as China, Russia, Brazil, and India are changing their trade and investment policies.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in raw material prices. Fluctuations in the price of raw materials is a major challenge faced by vendors in the global chemicals packaging market. The widening of the demand-supply gap in the last few years has led to a substantial increase in the cost of raw materials. For instance, the price of wood has increased by 10%-15% between 2014-2016. The price of paper pulp is expected to rise during the forecast period, affecting the market.



Key Trends:



Use of biodegradable alternatives



Demand for high-barrier packaging sacks



Increased customization and investment in R&D



Technological upheavals in product quality



Key vendors:



Amcor

Bemis

The Dow Chemical Company

DuPont

Mondi



Other prominent vendors:



Ardagh Group

Airlite Plastics

Champion Plastics

Emerald Packaging

Fabri-Kal

Georgia -Pacific

-Pacific Gerresheimer

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Key vendor analysis



Part 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pntqcr/global_chemicals

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716