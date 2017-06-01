GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIG) ("Ocean Rig" or "UDW" or the "Company"), an international contractor of offshore deepwater drilling services, today announced that hearings before the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands (the "Cayman Court") at which the Scheme Companies will seek authority to convene creditor meetings (the "Scheme Meetings") to consider approval of the schemes of arrangement (the "Schemes") proposed by Ocean Rig, DFH, DOV and DRH (the "Scheme Companies") will commence on July 11, 2017.

UDW also announced that as at May 29, 2017, UDW Scheme Creditors representing 94.0% by value of the UDW Scheme indebtedness have signed or acceded to the RSA and support the UDW Scheme; DFH Scheme Creditors representing 99.8% by value of the DFH Scheme indebtedness have signed or acceded to the RSA and support the DFH Scheme; DOV Scheme Creditors representing 98.5% by value of the DOV Scheme indebtedness have signed or acceded to the RSA and support the DOV Scheme; and DRH Scheme Creditors representing 81.6% by value of the DRH Scheme indebtedness have signed or acceded to the RSA and support the DRH Scheme.

The Schemes will affect only financial indebtedness. Operations will continue unaffected. Trade creditors and vendors will continue to be paid in the ordinary course of business and will not be affected by any of the Schemes. If the Schemes are sanctioned, the Scheme Companies will be substantially deleveraged through an exchange of approximately $3.7 billion principal amount of debt for (i) new equity of the Company, (ii) approximately $288 million of cash, and (iii) $450 million of new secured debt.

Further Information

Convening Hearings

As previously reported on May 22, 2017, the Scheme Companies have applied to the Cayman Court for authorization to convene Scheme Meetings at which affected creditors (the "Scheme Creditors") will meet to consider approval of the Schemes. The Cayman Court will consider this application at Convening Hearings scheduled for July 11, 12 and 13, 2017.

Provided the Cayman Court authorizes the Scheme Companies to convene the Scheme Meetings, all Scheme Creditors will be provided with an explanatory statement in advance of the Scheme Meetings which will contain sufficient information for Scheme Creditors to make an informed decision about the merits of the proposed Schemes.

The Company expects the Scheme Meetings to be held in early August and the Sanction Hearing, at which the Cayman Court will consider granting final approval of the Schemes, to be held in early September.

A Practice Statement Letter pertaining to the Schemes and further information about the Restructuring is available on the Information Agent's website (as detailed below).

DRH Early Consent Fee

As previously reported on May 18, 2017, the RSA was amended to reflect an agreement reached between UDW and an ad hoc group of holders of the DRH Senior Secured Notes (the "DRH Group") which, amongst other things, provided for an increase in the amount payable to, and the extension of the deadline for, DRH Scheme Creditors that sign or accede to the RSA to be eligible to receive a pro rata share of an early consent fee (the "DRH Early Consent Fee").

The DRH Group, the Majority Supporting Lenders and DRH have agreed to extend the deadline for DRH Scheme Creditors to accede to the RSA (the "DRH Early Consent Deadline") to 5:00 p.m. (New York time) on June 14, 2017.

The DRH Early Consent Fee of $3.0 million will be allocated on the effective date of the DRH Scheme among those DRH Scheme Creditors that accede to the RSA prior to the DRH Early Consent Deadline (and that otherwise comply with their obligations thereunder) pro rata based upon the notional amount of DRH Senior Secured Notes held by such holders.

Ch. 15 Update

The hearing in the ancillary proceedings in the United States under Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code to consider the recognition of the provisional liquidation proceedings and the Schemes as foreign main proceedings, formerly scheduled for July 13, 2017, has been adjourned to August 16, 2017.

George Economou, Chairman and CEO, commented:

"We are very pleased to now have a firm timetable to complete our restructuring with the overwhelming support of all our constituents. We are hopeful that we will be able to announce a Restructuring Effective Date in September."

Simon Appell as JPL of the Scheme Companies commented:

"We are pleased that dates have been fixed for the Convening Hearings and are delighted with the significant level of creditor support for the respective Schemes."

A copy of the RSA, the Practice Statement Letter and other information relating to the Restructuring is available on a website maintained by Prime Clerk, the Company's Information Agent LLC at https://cases.primeclerk.com/oceanrig.

About Ocean Rig UDW Inc.

Ocean Rig is an international offshore drilling contractor providing oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializing in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry.

Ocean Rig's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market where it trades under the symbol "ORIG."

Our registered office is c/o Maples Corporate Services Limited, PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands. Visit the Company's website at www.ocean-rig.com.

CONTACT DETAILS

In case of any enquiries, please contact one of the advisors below:



INFORMATION AGENT



Prime Clerk LLC

Ocean Rig Processing c/o Prime Clerk LLC

830 Third Avenue, 3rd Floor

New York, NY 10022

Tel: +1 855-631-5346 (toll-free US and Canada)

+1 917-460-0913 (International)

Email: oceanrigteam@primeclerk.com



JOINT PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS



Eleanor G. Fisher

Kalo (Cayman) Limited

38 Market Street 2nd Floor

Suite 4208 Camana Bay

Grand Cayman KY1-9006 Cayman Islands

Email: EFisher@kaloadvisors.com



Simon Appell

AlixPartners Services UK LLP

6 New Street Square

London EC4A 3BF

United Kingdom

Email: Sappell@alixpartners.com




