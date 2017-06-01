

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) announced that Scott Anderson, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will step down from those roles, effective immediately. Anderson will continue to serve as a Director until the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, but will not stand for re-election to the Board.



The company noted that James Wiltz, a current director and the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, will assume the role of Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and remain on the Board.



John Buck, currently the Company's Lead Director, will assume the role of non-executive Chairman.



The Company stated that its board of Directors has formed a search committee, consisting of Ellen Rudnick, Jody Feragen, Neil Schrimsher and Mr. Buck, and has retained Spencer Stuart to begin an immediate search for a permanent President and Chief Executive Officer.



Wiltz has served as a director of Patterson since March 2001 and held a variety of roles over more than 40 years at Patterson, before retiring as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer in April 2010, a role he had held since May 2005. Prior to assuming that role, Mr. Wiltz served as our President and Chief Operating Officer from April 2003 through May 2005. From 1996 to 2003, Wiltz served as President of our subsidiary, Patterson Dental Supply Inc. Since January 2010, Mr. Wiltz has served as a director of HealthEast Care System, a non-profit healthcare provider, and on its finance committee.



Patterson reiterated its earnings guidance from continuing operations for fiscal 2018. GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.90 to $2.05 per share. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $2.25 to $2.40 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.34 per share for fiscal year 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



