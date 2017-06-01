SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Atossa Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods for breast cancer and other breast conditions, today announced that Kyle Guse, CFO will be a featured presenter at the LD Micro Invitational Conference on June 6, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on June 6 and 7th, 2017.

For those interested in attending or for registered attendees who wish to request meetings, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods to treat breast cancer and other breast conditions. For more information, please visit www.atossagenetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, results of clinical studies, the safety and efficacy of Atossa's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others with respect to fulvestrant, such as patent rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

