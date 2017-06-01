VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Future Farm") (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to announce that its e-commerce website LEDCanada.com has been fully updated and SEO-optimized to better reflect its product line and respond to growing consumer demand for LED grow lights. The new and expanded platform went live yesterday, so customers can now better view and purchase the award-winning line of LED lights at https://LEDCanada.com/.

"Our goal with the updated website is to provide our customers with an easier way to order and learn about Future Farm's LED grow light services and solutions by allowing them to browse information and order lights based on their own preferences. The website is now optimized for mobile devices, is interactive, and provides better access to information about LEDCanada," said William A. Gildea, Chairman & CEO of Future Farm.

Mr. Gildea continued, "We will highlight the use of LEDCanada products in our California cultivation operation as it comes to completion, as well as in other projects, showing the value created for each client."

The site now contains integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest to foster improved communication with our clients. Additionally, LEDCanada.com will be updated on a consistent basis with new content and information, including articles, blogs, newsletters, company announcements and client successes.

About Future Farm

The Company's business model includes developing and acquiring technologies that will position it as a leader in the evolution of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) for the global production of various types of plants. Future Farm provides scalable, indoor CEA systems that utilize minimal land, water and energy regardless of climate, location or time of year and are customized to grow an abundance of crops close to consumers, therefore minimizing food miles and its impact to the environment. The Company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use a patented vertical farming technology that, when compared to traditional plant production methods, generate yields up to 10 times greater per square foot of land. The contained system provides many other benefits including seed to sale security, scalability, consistency due to year-round production, cost control, product safety and purity by eliminating environmental variability.

The Company is also in the business of designing and distributing LED lighting solutions utilizing the COB and MCOB technology. The Company is focused on delivering cost efficient lighting to North America via advanced e-commerce sites the Company owns and operates. LEDCanada.com, which caters to B2B customers, is a supplier of the newest and highest demand LED solutions. The Company also owns and operates COBGrowlights.com, which caters to both large and small agriculture green houses and controlled cultivation centers.

