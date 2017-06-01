LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), a developer of non-invasive electroceuticals for the treatment of vascular diseases and inflammatory conditions in vital organs, today announced it is commencing a pre-clinical study at a contract research organization to assess the therapeutic potential of its Immunotronics™ platform in preventing and reversing inflammation and fibrosis in kidney disease. The study is the first of several currently planned studies targeting inflammatory pathologies of renal origin, including ischemia/reperfusion injury, acute kidney injury and diabetic nephropathy.

"We are excited to start our work on kidney disease and further expand our pipeline of non-invasive therapies targeting vascular diseases and inflammatory conditions in vital organs," commented Endonovo CEO, Alan Collier.

The Company's Immunotronics™ platform is a non-invasive electroceutical device that harnesses magnetically-induced electrical field pathways in cells and organs to illicit an anti-inflammatory response in tissues and organs.

"Several kidney diseases have a strong inflammatory component and our aim is to demonstrate the anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic properties of our non-invasive electroceutical technology. Reversing inflammation in the kidneys that can cause injury, fibrosis and ultimately end-stage renal disease would represent a truly game changing application of bioelectronic medicine," stated Mr. Collier.

"We not only believe that bioelectronic medicine is the future but that our non-invasive electromagnetic approach will be the standard for treating vital organs," concluded Mr. Collier.

About Kidney Disease:

More than 31 million people in the United States are currently living with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to the American Kidney Fund. Diabetes and high blood pressure are the most common causes of kidney disease.

Chronic kidney disease means lasting damage to the kidneys that can get worse over time and in cases where the damage is severe, it can lead to kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease. If the kidneys fail the only option for patients is a kidney transplant or dialysis.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK), the five-year survival rate for dialysis patients is only 35.8%, in comparison to a five-year survival rate of 85.5% for transplant patients.

However, there are currently 100,791 people waiting for a kidney transplant, according to the National Kidney Foundation. This severe donor kidney shortage means that the median wait time for a patient's first kidney transplant is 3.6 years.

On average, over 3,000 new patients are added to the kidney waiting list each month and 13 people die each day while waiting for a life-saving kidney transplant.

A significant rise in the pool of patients suffering from CKD, particularly the rising number of elderly people prone to a variety of diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders and neurological conditions that affect the kidneys severely will grow the demand for CKD treatments.

The market for chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs is estimated to reach $15.8 billion by 2024, according to Transparency Market Research.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a leading developer of bioelectronic-applications in cell therapies and non-invasive electroceuticals. Endonovo's Immunotronics™ platform is dedicated to treating patients with life-threatening inflammatory conditions in vital organs using proprietary non-invasive electroceutical devices. The Company's non-invasive platform is based on magnetically-induced electrical field pathways that target the disruption of inflammation and cell death.

The Company's Cytotronics™ platform harnesses the bulk electrical properties of cells and tissues, namely magnetically-induced electrical field pathways to expand and enhance the therapeutic potential of cell therapies and produce next-generation biologics.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investors: Sign Up for Email Alerts on Endonovo

Investor Relations Contact:

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Mr. Steven Barnes

Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

(800) 701-1223, Ext. 108

Sbarnes@endonovo.com

www.endonovo.com



