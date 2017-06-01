CARLSBAD, CA--(Marketwired - June 01, 2017) - AppTech Corp. (OTC PINK: APCX) today announces, with its strategic partner ArrowBits, that they have successfully developed two new mobile applications: Student Loan App and DocsNmore, with numerous new mobile app development projects under contract. AppTech has a strategic vision for the future of FinTech (Financial Technology) encompassing mobile payment globally. AppTech will integrate its payment technology and services into the new and existing network of mobile apps developed by ArrowBits. AppTech will continue to provide digital marketing, software development, website development, website hosting, remote IT support, robust cloud computing, & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, ACH, and mobile businesses.

For more information about AppTech, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "predict", "should" and "'will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

(760) 707-5959

media@apptechcorp.com



Investor Relations Contact

(760) 707-5955

ir@apptechcorp.com