LOS ALTOS, CA--(Marketwired - June 01, 2017) - Cloud native communications software leader Metaswitch today announced a partnership with Sixbell, a top regional telecommunications systems developer and integrator, through which the two companies will work closely with service providers in Latin America to transform networks and deliver compelling applications and services, including VoLTE, VoWiFi, UC&C and cloud-based messaging.

"Network operators in Latin America are always seeking valuable new services for their consumer and business customers, and many carriers are eager to quickly add VoLTE and Unified Communications to their offerings by leveraging the benefits of virtualization," said Pablo Pumarino, Sixbell CEO. "Our partnership with Metaswitch allows us to aggressively pursue these new opportunities with their comprehensive portfolio of cloud native software products and solutions that have the performance, reliability and capabilities needed to underlie these services."

Sixbell has more than 25-years' experience helping many of LATAM's top network operators launch new services and upgrade their networks. The company has local operations throughout Latin America, including México, Central America, Colombia, Brazil, Peru and Chile. Their customers include the largest telcos in the region and the company also provides networking, UC, contact center, workforce optimization and voice biometrics solutions to hundreds of large corporations and organizations.

"Sixbell's outstanding combination of technical expertise, proven systems integration capabilities and excellent service and support makes them the ideal partner to help us bring Metaswitch's legendary product, reliability and vision to operators throughout Latin America," said Pablo Strika, Metaswitch's VP Sales for the Caribbean and Latin America.

About Metaswitch

Metaswitch is the world's leading cloud native communications software company. The company develops commercial and open-source software solutions that are constructively disrupting the way that service providers build, scale, innovate and account for communication services. By working with Metaswitch, visionary service providers are realizing the full economic, operational and technology benefits of becoming cloud-based and software-centric. Metaswitch's award-winning solutions are powering more than 1,000 service providers in today's global, ultra-competitive and rapidly changing communications marketplace. For more information, please visit www.metaswitch.com.

Copyright © 2017 Metaswitch Networks. "Metaswitch" and "Metaswitch Networks" are registered trademarks. Brands and products referenced herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Press Contact

Wilson Craig

Mindshare PR

+1 408 516 6182

wilson@mindsharepr.com