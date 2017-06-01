IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced it has been selected for the S&P 500 index effective at the open of trading on Friday, June 2, 2017.

"We are honored to join the prestigious companies that comprise the S&P 500," said Jerre Stead, chairman and CEO of IHS Markit. "This recognizes the value created by last year's merger of IHS and Markit. It's also very exciting for our employees worldwide, who bring together the deepest intelligence across a wide set of capital-intensive industries and markets, empowering our customers to make well-informed decisions with greater confidence."

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators. IHS Markit will also be added to the GICS Research Consulting Services Sub-Industry index.

