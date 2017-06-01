Zebra products receive accolades for their superior design and impact on both enterprise productivity and customer experience

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a global leader in providing solutions and services that give enterprises real-time visibility into their operations, announces that its TC5 Series touch computers, DC8100 scanner and Total Wearable Solutions each received the prestigious Red Dot award in the product design category. This is the fourth consecutive year Zebra's solutions have received a Red Dot Product Design Award. These consistent achievements are a clear acknowledgment of Zebra's sensitivity to industry requirements and its commitment to providing customer-centric product design, focused on ergonomic principles and efficiency.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005245/en/

The Red Dot Award was founded in 1955 and is considered one the most esteemed awards for design excellence. It is the biggest design competition in the world, and this year, the jury received more than 5,500 entries from 54 countries. The winning products will be showcased at a special exhibition held from July 4 August 6, 2017 at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany.

KEY FACTS ON ZEBRA'S AWARD-WINNING PRODUCTS

The TC5 Series touch computer's cutting-edge design satisfies the durability, power and security needs of business users while offering a consumer-device-like interface that meets the expectations of today's end users.

The DS8100 ultra-rugged series barcode scanner and its ergonomic pistol-grip vastly improve scan-intensive operations with better throughput and accuracy, ultimately taking customer service to a new level.

The WT6000 the next generation of industrial wearable computer system and the RS6000 ring scanner are part of Zebra's Total Wearable Solutions portfolio. The rugged yet elegant industrial design of the wearable system is one of the most user-friendly, secure and easy-to-manage enterprise-class Android™ wearable mobile computers.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Prof. Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot

"The Red Dot winners are pursuing the right design strategy. They have recognised that good design and economic success go hand in hand. Meeting the demanding standards of the Red Dot jury is only possible through the high design quality that emerges from a successful design policy."

Tom Bianculli, Chief Technology Officer, Zebra Technologies

"Our mission is to enable greater visibility and productivity at the point of activity through our innovative products and Enterprise Asset Intelligence solutions. We have a deep understanding of our customers' needs, and we translate that understanding into unique designs that enable unprecedented levels of workforce productivity."

