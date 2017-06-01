PRINCETON, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- In magazines, on social media platforms, and among friends, more people than ever seem to be openly discussing their experience with or desire to have plastic surgery. Dr. Eugenie Brunner, a facial plastic surgeon in Princeton, says there is a noticeable shift in the way people discuss cosmetic enhancement, and as attitudes change for the positive, more individuals are willing to act on their aesthetic goals.

Dr. Brunner says more patients are coming to her practice feeling empowered and proud of their decision to enhance their appearance, soften signs of aging, or restore a feature that has changed over time. In the past, she notes some individuals would be shy or self-conscious about acting on these goals. She believes that as celebrities and other famous personalities have come forward about their cosmetic procedures, the inclination to criticize people who have "had work done" has become outmoded.

In addition to the demeanor of patients during a consultation, Dr. Brunner says she has noticed people have become more willing to share the details of their treatment with friends, family members, and others. While some individuals still prefer to keep plastic surgery a secret, Dr. Brunner notes that many men and women are excited to share their experience and show off their results.

Other factors Dr. Brunner acknowledges as playing a role include the growing number of non-surgical cosmetic enhancements available, which may be more appealing to individuals who are uncertain about an operation. Additionally, she says the ability to achieve natural-looking results is encouraging for many people who simply want to minimize the visible effects of time without dramatically altering their appearance. Dr. Brunner believes that, as plastic surgery sheds any residual negative connotation, more patients will feel comfortable making cosmetic decisions that best suit them. "Most patients are very happy and excited about their cosmetic procedures, because the results make them look fresher and smoother, not different or out-of-proportion."

About Eugenie Brunner, MD, FACS

Certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery as well as the American Board of Otolaryngology, Dr. Eugenie Brunner is the recipient of numerous honors and awards. She has been named a Castle Connolly "Top Doctor" eight times and received a Patients' Choice Award twice. Dr. Brunner is a member of several esteemed medical organizations, including the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, the American College of Surgeons, and the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery. She earned her medical degree from the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School - University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and her undergraduate degree from Rutgers College. Dr. Brunner is available for interview upon request.

For more information about Dr. Brunner and her practice, please visit brunnermd.com and facebook.com/BrunnerMD.

To view the original source of this press release, click here: https://www.brunnermd.com/news-room/evolving-attitudes-make-plastic-surgery-more-appealing-for-princeton-patients/

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3144597



Contact:



Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery and Skin Rejuvenation Laser Center

Woodlands Professional Building

256 Bunn Dr., Ste. 4

Princeton, NJ 08540

(609) 921-9497



Rosemont Media

(858) 200-0044

www.rosemontmedia.com



