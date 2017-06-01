The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 6 June 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060257814 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 26,173,865 shares (DKK 26,173,865) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 5,000 shares (DKK 5,000) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 26,178,865 shares (DKK 26,178,865) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 87.45 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 -------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633956