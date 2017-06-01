DNO ASA: Annual General Meeting Held

Oslo, 1 June 2017 - The Annual General Meeting of DNO ASA was held today, on 1 June 2017 at 10:00 AM CET, at Oslo Concert Hall, Lille Sal at Munkedamsveien 14, 0250 Oslo, Norway.

All resolutions put to the 2017 Annual General Meeting were passed by shareholders.



The minutes from the meeting are attached.

