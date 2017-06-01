sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 01.06.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

01.06.2017 | 14:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

DNO ASA: Annual General Meeting Held

Oslo, 1 June 2017 - The Annual General Meeting of DNO ASA was held today, on 1 June 2017 at 10:00 AM CET, at Oslo Concert Hall, Lille Sal at Munkedamsveien 14, 0250 Oslo, Norway.

All resolutions put to the 2017 Annual General Meeting were passed by shareholders.

The minutes from the meeting are attached.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Minutes from 2017 AGM (http://hugin.info/36/R/2109796/801722.pdf)


Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire

