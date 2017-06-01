Beer Coasters Featuring Thinfilm Technology Deliver Unique Digital Experiences, Support the Launch of New Dale's Pale Ale 16oz. Format, and Reinforce First-Mover Status

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE: THIN), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing and smart product solutions, today announced a partnership with Oskar Blues Brewery. Through the collaboration, Oskar Blues will integrate Thinfilm's technology into beer coasters distributed nationwide, enabling a direct mobile connection with consumers through the simple tap of a smartphone.

Celebrating 15 years of the original craft beer-in-a-can, Oskar Blues Brewery is launching new 16oz. Dale's Pale Ale Draft Cans sold exclusively through bars and restaurants. These cans are enhanced by artwork from avant-garde illustrator, McBess, embodying a shared enthusiasm for the outdoors, music, and craft beer. By integrating Thinfilm technology into beer coasters, Oskar Blues is able to deliver a unique digital experience to bar patrons. Tapping a phone to the coaster takes users to a webpage (www.dalespaleale.com) that tells the Oskar Blues brand story and displays the artwork featured on the 16oz. Draft Can.

Thinfilm's solution combines IoT (Internet of Things) technology and a cloud-based management portal that enables a unique approach to digital engagement in the physical world while generating valuable data to help Oskar Blues improve the overall customer experience.

"We're excited to engage with innovative technology to bring a little more of the Oskar Blues brand right up to the barstool. Thinfilm allows can lovers to learn more about what we're about and why the 16oz. Draft Can is unique." said Chad Melis, Marketing Director for Oskar Blues. "The 16oz. Dale's Pale Ale Draft Cans tell the story of our heritage, and patrons can learn that story more easily as the coaster takes them directly to dalespaleale.com."

The 'smart' Oskar Blues beer coasters are expected to ship to bars and restaurants in the third quarter of 2017.

"Innovation has played a major role in the accomplishments that Oskar Blues has achieved in the craft beer space," said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. "We believe Thinfilm's NFC solutions align perfectly with their first-mover mindset, and are ideally suited to promote the Oskar Blues journey from mountain- town brewpub to craft beer pioneer."

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a global leader in NFC mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions using printed electronics technology. The Company creates printed tags, labels, and systems that include memory, sensors, displays, and wireless communication all at a cost-per-function unmatched by conventional electronic technologies.

Thinfilm offers end-to-end mobile marketing solutions that feature hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thinfilm's roadmap integrates technology from a strong and growing ecosystem of partners to bring intelligence to everyday, disposable items. Its mission is to effectively extend the traditional boundaries of the Internet of Things to fuel the Internet of Everything.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded 20 years ago in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned, flagship brew Dale's Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues is one of the fastest growing breweries in the country and operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas. Oskar Blues produced more than 200,000 barrels in 2016 and Dale's Pale Ale earned the nation's top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S supermarkets. The original craft beer canners continue to push innovation with creations like The CROWLER, Hotbox Coffee Roasters, B. Stiff Sons Old Fashioned Sodas, The Oak Room, Oskar Blues Fooderies, REEB Cycles and the cycling inspired accommodations and event space at REEB Ranch in North Carolina. Oskar Blues is available in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., parts of Canada, Puerto Rico, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Brazil, and South Korea.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

